The injury that Jeffery suffered Sunday night against the Falcons is being characterized as a calf strain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports/

Per the report, it's not major a major issue, but with two games in 10 days on tap -- Sunday against the Lions and next Thursday against the Packers -- Rapoport suggests that the wideout's status for those tilts is in "some doubt." With DeSean Jackson dealing with a groin injury, Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside currently profile as the Eagles' top healthy wideout options.