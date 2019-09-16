Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Dealing with calf strain
The injury that Jeffery suffered Sunday night against the Falcons is being characterized as a calf strain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports/
Per the report, it's not major a major issue, but with two games in 10 days on tap -- Sunday against the Lions and next Thursday against the Packers -- Rapoport suggests that the wideout's status for those tilts is in "some doubt." With DeSean Jackson dealing with a groin injury, Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside currently profile as the Eagles' top healthy wideout options.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Does not return•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Return questionable due to calf•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: On sidelines without helmet•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds end zone twice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Agrees to restructured contract•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Cleared for opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...