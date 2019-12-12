Play

Jeffery (foot) will have surgery to address a Lisfranc injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jeffery was placed on injured reserve Thursday, officially bringing his 2019 campaign to an early end. The timing should give him a shot to be ready for training camp next year, though he'll first need to make it through a lengthy recovery process. The 29-year-old wideout has two seasons remaining on a four-year contract, with a September restructure guaranteeing him $11.5 million for 2020. The Eagles don't have any incentive to part ways with Jeffery unless they do so via trade.

