Coach Doug Pederson said Jeffery's foot injury is "a little more significant" than offensive tackle Lane Johnson's (ankle), but he's unsure if it's season-ending, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Johnson is believed to be dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so Jeffery seems to be in line for a multi-week absence. An MRI has been ordered up to hone in on the nature of the injury, but it's definitely concerning that Jeffery heard something pop when he suffered the injury, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.