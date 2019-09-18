Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Deemed day-to-day
Coach Doug Pederson labeled Jeffery (calf) as day-to-day when he met with the media Wednesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Take the label with a grain of salt, considering Pederson said the same thing about DeSean Jackson (abdomen), Dallas Goedert (calf) and Corey Clement (shoulder), with only Timmy Jernigan's broken foot acknowledged as a more serious injury. Early reports suggest Jackson and Clement are unlikely to play in Sunday's game against Detroit, while Jeffery and Goedert might be closer to questionable. Jeffery strained his calf in Sunday's 24-20 loss to Atlanta, and he's now in danger of missing multiple games with the Eagles facing the Packers on Thursday in Week 4.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Multiple missed games on tap?•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Dealing with calf strain•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Does not return•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Return questionable due to calf•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: On sidelines without helmet•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds end zone twice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Week 3 News & Notes: Check in on QBs
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 3.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...