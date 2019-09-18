Coach Doug Pederson labeled Jeffery (calf) as day-to-day when he met with the media Wednesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Take the label with a grain of salt, considering Pederson said the same thing about DeSean Jackson (abdomen), Dallas Goedert (calf) and Corey Clement (shoulder), with only Timmy Jernigan's broken foot acknowledged as a more serious injury. Early reports suggest Jackson and Clement are unlikely to play in Sunday's game against Detroit, while Jeffery and Goedert might be closer to questionable. Jeffery strained his calf in Sunday's 24-20 loss to Atlanta, and he's now in danger of missing multiple games with the Eagles facing the Packers on Thursday in Week 4.