Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Deemed healthy enough to play

Doug Pederson said Jeffery (shoulder) is healthy enough to play in Thursday's preseason game in Green Bay, but the coach declined to say if the wideout will actually do so, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Jeffery returned to practice Monday after missing four days, but he was limited to individual work at Tuesday's practice, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports. Though seemingly healthy enough to play if it were the regular season, Jeffery probably won't play in Thursday's exhibition.