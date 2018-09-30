Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Delivers in return
Jeffery caught eight of nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Titans.
Jeffery didn't take long to shake off the rust. He caught his first pass of the season, a 31-yard loft down the sideline, early in the second quarter and then put the Eagles up by two scores in the third quarter by out-muscling the Titans defense for the ball on a 16-yard touchdown. In what was a pass-heavy game for Philadelphia, Jeffery's nine targets slotted behind Zach Ertz's 14 and Nelson Agholor's 12, but he figures to be a very solid start week-to-week, especially on Sunday against a Minnesota defense all of a sudden struggling to prevent big plays.
