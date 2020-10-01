Jeffery (foot) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
Dropping from limited Wednesday to no work Thursday is a concerning development for Jeffery, who still is getting back to full health after undergoing surgery in December to address a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. Joining Jeffery on the sideline were fellow wide receivers DeSean Jackson (hamstring), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) and John Hightower (illness). As a result, the Eagles went through practice Thursday with just one WR on the active roster (Greg Ward). Friday's injury report could clear up the situation heading into the weekend.
