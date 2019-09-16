Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Does not return
Jeffery (calf) exited Sunday's contest early with a calf injury, and did not return.
It was a terrible night of injuries for the Eagles, who lost several key contributors early on. Jeffery -- unlike fellow wideout DeSean Jackson (groin) -- did not have his status updated after the game (ESPN's Tim McManus), so an MRI may be on tap for the Eagles' top wideout. For now, Nelson Agholor (eight catches, 107 yards and a touchdown) is the healthiest wide receiver heading into Sunday's matchup with the Lions.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Return questionable due to calf•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: On sidelines without helmet•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds end zone twice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Agrees to restructured contract•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Cleared for opener•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Biceps injury downplayed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...