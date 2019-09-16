Jeffery (calf) exited Sunday's contest early with a calf injury, and did not return.

It was a terrible night of injuries for the Eagles, who lost several key contributors early on. Jeffery -- unlike fellow wideout DeSean Jackson (groin) -- did not have his status updated after the game (ESPN's Tim McManus), so an MRI may be on tap for the Eagles' top wideout. For now, Nelson Agholor (eight catches, 107 yards and a touchdown) is the healthiest wide receiver heading into Sunday's matchup with the Lions.

