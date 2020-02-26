Jeffery's agent denied a report that the wide receiver wants to be traded, but the Eagles nonetheless may try to move on from Jeffery this offseason, ESPN.com's Tim McManus reports.

It's a complicated situation for a variety of reasons, starting with unconfirmed reports of tension between Jeffery and Carson Wentz, possibly stemming from a local radio station naming the veteran wideout as the "anonymous" player who had suggested the Eagles offense was too complicated for the quarterback to handle (ESPN's Josina Anderson suggested otherwise). In any case, a full guarantee on Jeffery's $9.91 million base salary for 2020 means the Eagles have no financial incentive to release him, and a lengthy recovery process after Lisfranc surgery in December makes it tricky to find a trade partner. Even if the chemistry/off-field concerns are ignored, Jeffery is a 30-year-old wide receiver who missed multiple games in four of the past five seasons and hasn't gone over 843 receiving yards since 2014. On the other hand, he posted a 12-219-3 receiving line during the 2017 playoffs, and he has 19 TDs in 39 regular-season games with the Eagles. Regardless of where he ends up playing, Jeffery's ninth-month recovery estimate after surgery could make it a challenge to be ready for Week 1.