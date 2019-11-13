Play

Jeffery (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday.

Jeffery tweaked his left ankle in the Eagles' previous game Week 9 against the Bears, and the team's ensuing bye hasn't provided the necessary relief to allow him to take the practice field. Deemed day-to-day by coach Doug Pederson, Jeffery will have two more opportunities to upgrade to limited or full participation this week before the team gives him a designation for Sunday's contest against the Patriots. Aside from Jeffery, Philadelphia boasts four healthy wide receivers in Nelson Agholor, Jordan Matthws, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

