Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Earns 56 offensive snaps

Jeffery notched 56 of the Eagles' 62 offensive snaps during Thursday's 28-23 win at Carolina.

Jeffery's workload was the most significant of any Eagles' skill-position player not named Carson Wentz, resulting in a team-high 10 targets and 71 receiving yards. While he wasn't on the other end of Wentz's three touchdowns, Jeffery ranks a close second to Zach Ertz (two TDs on Thursday) in terms of targets on the season (53 versus 48). As a result, Jeffery should get in the end zone again in due time due to his career TD rate of 8.5 percent.

