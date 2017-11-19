Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Expected to play Sunday
Jeffery (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Jeffery is officially listed as questionable to play, though he was able to practice fully Friday. The ankle has apparently been an issue for a few weeks but hasn't been serious enough to list him on the injury report. The late start time for Sunday's game isn't overly helpful for fantasy owners needing to make a decision, but the optimism is certainly there that Jeffery will give it a go.
