Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Expected to play Thursday

Head coach Doug Pederson expects Jeffery to play in Thursday's preseason game against Buffalo, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Jeffery missed about a week of practice early in camp while nursing a shoulder strain, and he's been eased back into action since returning last Sunday. He likely would've played in the preseason opener if it had been a regular-season game, but the Eagles clearly have no desire to push him at this stage of the schedule. Jeffery and Carson Wentz probably won't get extended run together until the third week of the preseason.