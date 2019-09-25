Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Wednesday that Jeffery (calf) is expected to play Thursday in Green Bay, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Jeffery wasn't willing to commit when he talked to the media Tuesday, though his return to full practice participation gave a strong hint he'd be ready to play. It remains to be seen if he'll have an injury designation when the Eagles release their final injury report Wednesday afternoon.

