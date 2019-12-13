Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Friday that Jeffery will undergo surgery to address a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The wideout is expected to require around nine months of recovery time following the procedure.

Jeffery's 2019 season came to an end in Monday's win over the Giants when he came up limping after he planted his foot awkwardly while running a route. Pederson noted that Jeffery will undergo the procedure in the near future to get a head start on the rehab schedule, and if the nine-month timeline proves accurate, the 29-year-old could be ready to go for the start of the 2020 season. A banged-up Jeffery appeared in just 10 games during the current campaign, finishing with 43 receptions for 490 yards and four scores.