Jeffery caught four of 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-29 win over the Giants.

Jeffery reversed course in the back of the end zone during Sunday's game, turning back out toward the sideline for a three-yard score. The big-bodied target has now scored in six of his last seven games. He seems like a fair bet to keep humming so long as Nick Foles keeps slinging it like he did on Sunday. The Eagles' final two opponents, Oakland and Dallas, entered Week 15 both ranking in the bottom five of the league in opponent passer rating allowed.