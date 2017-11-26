Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds end zone again
Jeffery caught five of nine targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Bears.
Jeffery got off to a fast start but didn't catch any passes after halftime as the Eagles leaned on their running game to kill the clock. The pattern of quiet finishes is becoming familiar after four consecutive blowout victories, though it didn't stop Jeffery from scoring a touchdown and going over 50 yards in each of those games. He'll take aim at a banged up Seattle secondary in a Week 13 road contest that should be more competitive than Philadelphia's recent matchups.
