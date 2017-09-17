Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds end zone in loss to Chiefs
Jeffery caught seven of 13 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Jeffery struggled to connect with Carson Wentz at the beginning of the game, but the duo established a strong rapport as the game moved on, including a 16-yard touchdown connection late in the third quarter. The rangy wideout wound up leading the team in targets and catches while finishing second in yardage. Jeffery got off to an inauspicious start to his career as an Eagle, but he came through this time around and should be one of the most heavily-targeted options on a weekly basis. He will look to overcome a difficult matchup with the Giants in Week 3.
