Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds end zone in loss to Panthers
Jeffery caught seven of 10 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Panthers.
Jeffery had a productive day against an undersized Panthers secondary, finishing behind only Zach Ertz in targets, catches and receiving yardage. He got his team on the board with an 11-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter, giving him four through four games this season. Jeffery was shut down a couple of weeks ago against the Vikings, but he's been excellent in his other three outings, averaging 7.7 catches and 89 yards per game to go along with the four scores. He'll look to build on another strong effort next Sunday against the Jaguars.
