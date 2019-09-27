Jeffery secured three of nine targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 34-27 win over the Packers on Thursday.

Jeffery led the Eagles in targets in his return from a one-game absence due to a calf injury, and he scored his second touchdown of the season on a six-yard pass in the second quarter to start the comeback from an early 10-0 deficit. The veteran wideout has seen a solid 16 targets through the two games he's suited up for, and even though he currently has just a 50.0 percent catch rate, that's bound to normalize over the course of the campaign. Jeffery will look to up his overall numbers versus the Jets in a Week 5 matchup a week from Sunday.