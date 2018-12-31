Jeffery caught all five of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-0 win over the Redskins.

Jeffery again displayed a solid rapport with Nick Foles, catching every ball that was thrown his way. He didn't break off any big gains, but he came through with a solid showing for fantasy owners thanks to a two-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter. Jeffery has clearly benefited from the team's quarterback change, totaling 16 catches for 301 yards and a touchdown in three games since Foles reentered the lineup. The wideout, who finishes the regular season with 65 receptions for 843 yards and five touchdowns, will now turn his attention to next Sunday's difficult wild card round matchup with the Bears.