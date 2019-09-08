Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds end zone twice
Jeffery caught five of his six targets for 49 yards with a touchdown and was also credited with a two-yard rushing touchdown during Sunday's 32-27 win over the Redskins.
Jeffery finished third on the team in targets, but he had a long gain of just 16 yards which limited him to 9.8 yards per reception. He did make the most of his looks in the red zone, however, including a five-yard touchdown reception and another short score on a flip pass to help his team pull away in the fourth quarter. Jeffery could serve as more of a possession receiver after the addition of DeSean Jackson, but his valuable role in the red zone still makes him an appealing fantasy option. He could thrive in next week's road matchup against the Falcons.
