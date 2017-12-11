Jeffery caught five of 11 targets for 52 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 43-35 win over the Rams.

Jeffery got off to a slow start in this one, but increased usage in the second half and a short touchdown catch in the third quarter allowed him to finish with a respectable fantasy return. The rangy wideout has been a steady producer of late, recording at least 52 receiving yards in each of his last six games and finding the end zone six times during that span. Jeffery's fantasy stock could take a hit if Carson Wentz (knee) is unable to play next week against the Giants, but he would still figure to be one of the team's most involved pass catchers with Nick Foles under center.