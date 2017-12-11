Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds end zone versus Rams
Jeffery caught five of 11 targets for 52 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 43-35 win over the Rams.
Jeffery got off to a slow start in this one, but increased usage in the second half and a short touchdown catch in the third quarter allowed him to finish with a respectable fantasy return. The rangy wideout has been a steady producer of late, recording at least 52 receiving yards in each of his last six games and finding the end zone six times during that span. Jeffery's fantasy stock could take a hit if Carson Wentz (knee) is unable to play next week against the Giants, but he would still figure to be one of the team's most involved pass catchers with Nick Foles under center.
More News
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...