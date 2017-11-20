Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds paydirt twice
Jeffery caught four of seven targets for 67 yards, one touchdown and one two-point conversion during Sunday's 37-9 victory over the Cowboys.
The team leader in targets, Jeffery showed absolutely no signs of the ankle injury that originally had him considered questionable to play. The highlight of his night came in the fourth quarter, when he hauled in a perfectly placed ball between three Dallas defenders in the end zone. He's been a consistent fantasy factor in recent weeks and is now going on three straight games with at least 62 receiving yards and a touchdown. Coupled with the fact he's seeing exactly eight targets per outing this season, Jeffery looks to be entering a Week 12 matchup with the Bears in one of the top tiers, fantasy-wise, at his position.
