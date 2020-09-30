Jeffery (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Jeffery has been listed as limited on each of the Eagles' last three injury reports, but he has yet to make his season debut as he works through the final stages of rehab from surgery on a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. On Monday, though, coach Doug Pederson noted that Jeffery is expected to increase his workload this week, so a full showing in practice may occur Thursday or Friday. If it does, Jeffery would set himself him to suit up Sunday at San Francisco, where the Eagles could be without Jalen Reagor (thumb) and/or DeSean Jackson (hamstring).
