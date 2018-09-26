Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Jeffery (shoulder) has been cleared to absorb contact during practices, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Taking part in full-contact activity represents the final test for Jeffery to prove that he's recovered from the offseason surgery he required on his right shoulder, but Pederson wouldn't commit to the wideout being available Sunday against the Titans. The Eagles' coaching and training staffs will likely observe Jeffery closely during practices Wednesday through Friday, as the 28-year-old is expected to advance to full-session work after previously being listed as a limited or non-participant through the first three weeks of the regular season. Even if Jeffery is ultimately cleared to suit up Week 4, he would make for a somewhat of a risky lineup option while he shakes off some rust and tries to re-establish a rapport with quarterback Carson Wentz, who just made his season debut last weekend after a lengthy recovery of his own following knee surgery.