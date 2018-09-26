Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Gains clearance for contact
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Jeffery (shoulder) has been cleared to absorb contact during practices, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Taking part in full-contact activity represents the final test for Jeffery to prove that he's recovered from the offseason surgery he required on his right shoulder, but Pederson wouldn't commit to the wideout being available Sunday against the Titans. The Eagles' coaching and training staffs will likely observe Jeffery closely during practices Wednesday through Friday, as the 28-year-old is expected to advance to full-session work after previously being listed as a limited or non-participant through the first three weeks of the regular season. Even if Jeffery is ultimately cleared to suit up Week 4, he would make for a somewhat of a risky lineup option while he shakes off some rust and tries to re-establish a rapport with quarterback Carson Wentz, who just made his season debut last weekend after a lengthy recovery of his own following knee surgery.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not cleared for contact•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Missing third straight game•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Still not cleared for contact•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited again at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4