Jeffery (foot) has secured a spot on Philadelphia's final roster, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Jeffery is still on the trade block in Philadelphia, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, but his spot on the final roster is an indication that the team expects him to contribute if a deal can't get done. If the Eagles had placed Jeffery on the PUP list he would have been required to miss the first six weeks of the season. Though the 30-year-old has yet to resume participating in on-field work, the door has been let open for him to tentatively make a return this month.