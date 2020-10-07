Jeffery (foot) is slated to practice this week, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
The same applies to fellow wideout DeSean Jackson (hamstring), with both veteran pass-catchers "getting closer" to a return to action, EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer relays via coach Doug Pederson. Jeffery has been logging limited practice sessions over the past couple of weeks and it's possible that he could make his season debut as soon as Sunday against the Steelers.
