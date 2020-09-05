General manager Howie Roseman relayed that he's not actively trying to trade Jeffery, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports. "We're not actively shopping him, as reported," Roseman said.

Jeffery was activated off the PUP list Saturday, meaning he's eligible to play in Week 1's game versus Washington. He didn't participate in training camp, though, so while Jeffery's not expected to suit up for the season opener, Roseman believes he'll be ready to contribute within six weeks. Trade rumors have swirled for most of the offseason, and although Roseman denies actively seeking a trade partner, he could still be listening to offers. Jeffery's trade value is probably quite low, however, as he's rehabbing from December's Lisfranc surgery and is guaranteed $9.91 million in 2020. Instead, Jeffery will attempt to get on the field for Philadelphia in the near future, and his availability could be vital if first-round pick Jalen Reagor (shoulder) indeed misses the first few games.