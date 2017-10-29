Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Hauls in 53-yard score Sunday

Jeffery pulled in two of eight targets for 62 yards and a touchdown while catching a successful two-point conversion in Sunday's 33-10 win over the 49ers.

Jeffery's efficiency left much to be desired, but he made his catches count. The highlight of Jeffery's day came on a 53-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, as he hauled in a bomb down the right sideline before outracing a trio of defenders to the end zone for the final 20 yards. Jeffery's scored three touchdowns in his first eight games with Philadelphia, surpassing last season's total of two in 12 appearances for the Bears.