Jeffery caught three of five passing attempts for 82 yards in Sunday's 32-30 defeat of the Texans.

Jeffery followed up his best receiving game of the year with another strong effort, tallying more than 80 yards for just the second time since Week 7. His most important catch of the day was a 19-yard gain as time wound down in the fourth quarter that he hauled in while Nick Foles drew a roughing-the-passer penalty that would combine to set up the game-winning field goal a few plays later. Despite back-to-back solid efforts, Jeffery will be tough to trust Week 17 at Washington, against whom he was held to just three catches and 31 yards earlier this season.