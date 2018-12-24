Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Hauls in three balls in win
Jeffery caught three of five passing attempts for 82 yards in Sunday's 32-30 defeat of the Texans.
Jeffery followed up his best receiving game of the year with another strong effort, tallying more than 80 yards for just the second time since Week 7. His most important catch of the day was a 19-yard gain as time wound down in the fourth quarter that he hauled in while Nick Foles drew a roughing-the-passer penalty that would combine to set up the game-winning field goal a few plays later. Despite back-to-back solid efforts, Jeffery will be tough to trust Week 17 at Washington, against whom he was held to just three catches and 31 yards earlier this season.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not listed on final injury report•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Set to practice Friday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Misses another practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Recovering from illness•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Posts big numbers in win•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Leads team in receiving•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 17 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...