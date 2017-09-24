Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Held in check Sunday versus Giants
Jeffery caught four of eight targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Giants.
Jeffery was the most targeted Eagles wideout on the day, but he was relatively quiet as he drew some attention from Jenoris Jenkins. He still managed to come up with one of the biggest plays of the game, however, hauling in a 19-yard completion to set up the winning 61-yard field goal by Jake Elliott as time expired. Jeffery still seems to be growing into his role on a new team, but he should remain a key component of the offense next week against the Chargers.
