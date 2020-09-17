Jeffery (foot) didn't practice Thursday.

Jeffery again was a non-participant, hurting his chances of making his season debut Sunday versus the Rams. In the end, he should be considered week-to-week in the early part of the season until he gets back on the practice field. The Eagles will rely on DeSean Jackson, Greg Ward, Jalen Reagor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower at wide receiver in the meantime.

More News