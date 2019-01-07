Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Helps oust former team
Jeffery caught six of nine targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 16-15 wild-card round win over the Bears.
Jeffery once again displayed excellent chemistry with quarterback Nick Foles, pacing the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. Playoff poolies can expect another strong performance from Jeffery in the Divisional Round against a Saints team that's had trouble covering wide receivers.
