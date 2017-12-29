Jeffery and Nick Foles want to work on their chemistry during Sunday's game against the Cowboys, ESPN.com's Tim McManus reports.

While that may be true, Jeffery and Foles probably will need to make something happen in the first half, as the Eagles figure to start pulling key players before the end of Sunday's game. Jeffery was held without a catch on two targets in Monday's 19-10 win over the Raiders, after catching four of 10 targets for 49 yards and a score in Foles' first start Week 15 against the Giants. It'll be a surprise if Jeffery sees more than a handful of targets before exiting the regular-season finale.