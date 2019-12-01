Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Huge outing in return from injury
Jeffery hauled in nine of 16 targets for 137 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Dolphins.
The 29-year-old wideout was back to his presumed No. 1 role in the receiving corps upon returning from a two-game injury-induced absence, racking up more than twice as many targets as any other Eagles player. Jeffery provided an early spark in an otherwise lethargic second half for Philadelphia's offense, as his 10-yard touchdown catch at the 11:44 mark of the third quarter was the Eagles' only score until Jake Elliott hit a field goal with 1:51 to go. Though the team's outlook is bleak following a third consecutive defeat, an upcoming Monday night matchup against the Giants' bottom-10 pass defense foretells another profitable fantasy outing for Jeffery in Week 14.
