Jeffery (foot) didn't participate in the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jeffery is thus slated to go down as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day, an unsurprising outcome after he remained limited to working out on the side throughout training camp while he works back from a Lisfranc injury. The Eagles haven't officially ruled Jeffery out for Sunday's game at Washington, but barring a major step forward in his activity Friday at the team's final practice session, the wideout won't be available Week 1.