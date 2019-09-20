Play

Jeffery (calf) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Jeffery did not practice this week, but the Eagles are holding out hope that he might be be able to suit up for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Fellow wideout DeSean Jackson (abdomen) has already been ruled out, so the team's depth at the position could be taxed in Week 3. Next up for the team's wide receiver targets -- with Jackson unavailable and Jeffery shaping up as a game-day call -- are Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

