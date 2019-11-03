Jeffery said he tweaked his ankle during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 22-14 win versus the Bears, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jeffery made his fourth and final catch of the game at the 7:22 mark of the fourth quarter on an Eagles drive that put the final three points on the scoreboard. Thereafter, he spent most of that possession on the sideline, at one point getting his left ankle wrapped in the blue medical tent, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia. The team has a Week 10 bye, so Jeffery will have plenty of time to rehab the injury before a Nov. 17 matchup with the Patriots.