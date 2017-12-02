Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Inks extension
Jeffery and the Eagles agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jeffery, who spent his first five seasons with the Bears, has formed a nice rapport with second year quarterback Carson Wentz. The 27-year-old pass-catcher has compiled 43 receptions for 619 yards and seven touchdowns through 11 games. His touchdown total marks the second most in his career, and he needs just three more to match his career high. His production has clearly not gone unnoticed, and he now has a stable situation going forward. The No. 1 receiver will look to continue building his chemistry with Wentz in Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.