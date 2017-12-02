Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Inks extension

Jeffery and the Eagles agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jeffery, who spent his first five seasons with the Bears, has formed a nice rapport with second year quarterback Carson Wentz. The 27-year-old pass-catcher has compiled 43 receptions for 619 yards and seven touchdowns through 11 games. His touchdown total marks the second most in his career, and he needs just three more to match his career high. His production has clearly not gone unnoticed, and he now has a stable situation going forward. The No. 1 receiver will look to continue building his chemistry with Wentz in Sunday's game against the Seahawks.