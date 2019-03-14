Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Joined by Jackson in Philly
The Eagles traded for DeSean Jackson (Achilles) to join Jeffery (ribs) and Nelson Agholor at wide receiver, John McMullen of 97.3 FM ESPN South Jersey reports.
Neither Jackson nor Agholor projects as a target hot, but the picture starts to look crowded once tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert are accounted for. The good news is that Jeffery won't have to worry about an excess of defensive attention, as safeties will have their hands full trying to deal with Jackson's fly routes and Agholor/Ertz over the middle. Jeffery played through fractured ribs during the playoffs, but he shouldn't have any limitations this offseason as the Eagles fine-tune their passing attack around Carson Wentz (back).
