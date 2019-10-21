Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Just 38 yards in loss
Jeffery had two catches (five targets) for 38 yards in Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Cowboys.
Jeffery was never able to get things going despite the Eagles playing from behind from wire to wire. Dallas dominated the line of scrimmage, constantly pressuring Carson Wentz and disrupting the quarterback's ability to find his favorite target. Things won't get any easier for Jeffery and this passing offense in Week 8, as a road matchup against a stingy Buffalo defense (187.2 passing yards allowed per game) looms.
