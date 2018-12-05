Jeffery caught three of five passing attempts for 31 yards in Monday night's 28-13 win over Washington.

Jeffery has drawn more than five targets just once over his last five games and has not surpassed 48 yards or scored in any of those weeks. He also has seen just one red-zone target in that time after seeing nine in his first four games. The 28-year-old should not be counted for a sudden increase in production during the fantasy playoffs, especially since a road matchup with the Cowboys' third-ranked defense against wide receivers is on tap Week 14.