Jeffery caught four of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Jaguars.

Jeffery had a predictably tough day against the Jaguars' stout secondary, turning in his lowest yardage total in the five games he's played this season. As a result, Carson Wentz spread the ball around more, targeting three other pass-catchers as much or more than the 28-year-old. Nevertheless, Jeffery had seen at least eight targets in each of his four games entering the contest to go with four touchdowns on the year and will continue to be a high-volume wide receiver at home against Dallas after the upcoming Week 9 bye.