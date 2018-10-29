Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Kept in check in win
Jeffery caught four of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Jaguars.
Jeffery had a predictably tough day against the Jaguars' stout secondary, turning in his lowest yardage total in the five games he's played this season. As a result, Carson Wentz spread the ball around more, targeting three other pass-catchers as much or more than the 28-year-old. Nevertheless, Jeffery had seen at least eight targets in each of his four games entering the contest to go with four touchdowns on the year and will continue to be a high-volume wide receiver at home against Dallas after the upcoming Week 9 bye.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds end zone in loss to Panthers•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Multi-touchdown tally in Week 6 win•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited to 39 yards versus Vikings•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Puts in full practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Returns to practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Misses practice with chest injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8