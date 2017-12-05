Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Kept out of end zone Sunday
Jeffery caught four of six pass attempts for 61 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Seahawks.
It was the first time Jeffery had been held scoreless since Week 7. It was also odd that he was just Philadelphia's fourth most-targeted receiver, although he was still able to corral at least four catches for 52 yards for the fifth straight game. Given Carson Wentz's propensity to spread the ball around, there is always the possibility that Jeffery won't produce in a given week, but the fact remains that the 27-year-old is a top target in one of the league's best offenses, especially if Zach Ertz (concussion) is forced to miss time.
