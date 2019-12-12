Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Lands on IR
Jeffery (foot) was placed on injured reserve by the Eagles on Thursday.
Jeffery suffered what appeared to be a non-contact foot injury Monday night against the Giants, and early indications were that it was a serious injury that could be season-ending. The Eagles confirmed that with Thursday's roster transaction, promoting fellow wideout Robert Davis from the practice squad in a corresponding move. While Philadelphia has yet to specify Jeffery's exact injury, the team does seem to have a financial incentive to take a conservative approach with his recovery, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia. In the meantime, the Eagles will move forward with a heavily-depleted receiving corps. Nelson Agholor has sat out of practice so far this week with a knee injury, leaving J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and the recently-promoted Robert Davis as the only current options available.
