Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Lands on PUP list
Jeffery (shoulder) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Thursday, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.
Jeffery's move to the PUP list at the outset of training camp was fully expected, as the wideout continues to recover from February surgery to address a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder. The Eagles have provided no formal timeline for Jeffery's return to the field, but reports at the time of his surgery suggested a six-month rehab would likely be necessary. More information on Jeffery's progress should be available in the weeks to come.
