Jeffery caught four of six targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Bills.

Jeffery led the team in targets and receiving yards, but the entire Eagles passing game remained stuck in low gear as quarterback Carson Wentz came up short of 200 passing yards for the fourth time in five games. The big-bodied wide receiver has become touchdown-dependent, as Jeffery's yardage output has finished in a narrow band between 38 and 76 yards in each of his six healthy games. Up next for Jeffery is a date with the team that drafted him in the second round back in 2012, as the Bears will come to town in Week 9.