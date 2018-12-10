Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Leads team in receiving
Jefferey secured six of nine targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-23 loss to Dallas.
Carson Wentz didn't post gaudy yardage totals, so Jeffery's 50 yards and six receptions both led all Philadelphia receivers. The veteran's production had really slowed following his hot start to the year, as this was the first game in which he either recorded a touchdown or reached the 50-yard mark since Week 7. While this performance was a step back in the right direction, Jeffery will draw a tough assignment matched up against Aqib Talib in Week 15's matchup with the Rams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14