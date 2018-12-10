Jefferey secured six of nine targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-23 loss to Dallas.

Carson Wentz didn't post gaudy yardage totals, so Jeffery's 50 yards and six receptions both led all Philadelphia receivers. The veteran's production had really slowed following his hot start to the year, as this was the first game in which he either recorded a touchdown or reached the 50-yard mark since Week 7. While this performance was a step back in the right direction, Jeffery will draw a tough assignment matched up against Aqib Talib in Week 15's matchup with the Rams.