Jeffery (foot) almost certainly will start training camp on the PUP list, but he could be removed before the regular season, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Jeffery had Lisfranc surgery in December, with an estimated nine-month timeline making him questionable for Week 1. A stint on the PUP list would make him ineligible for practice until he's removed, and remaining on the list for the start of the regular season would rule him out for the first six weeks. The 30-year-old wideout has been mentioned in trade rumors on a number of occasions, but a full guarantee for his $9.91 million base salary makes it difficult to work anything out. Coach Doug Pederson said he expects Jeffery to be an important part of the Philadelphia offense "at some point" in 2020, potentially serving as a chain-moving possession target while the likes of DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor and Marquise Goodwin stretch the field.